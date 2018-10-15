5 Pregnancy Outfits Meghan Markle Wore That Hinted at Her Pregnancy

It’s official: Meghan Markle is going to be a mother.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, are expecting their first child, confirmed Kensington Palace on Monday morning. The baby is due next spring, putting Markle at about 12 weeks pregnant.

As the couple embark on their overseas tour in Australia, Markle continues to serve up stylish looks — some in recent weeks that have invited speculation about the baby news. (Think the body-hugging skirt she wore during her visit to Sussex and, more recently, Princess Eugenie’s wedding.)

In tandem with the big announcement, FN rounds up the outfits the duchess has worn that hinted at her pregnancy.

Something Blue

Attending the nuptials of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Friday, Markle threw on a navy coatdress with large buttons — a signature style by Givenchy, the designer behind her very own wedding dress. The piece’s slightly loose tailoring, paired with matching pumps by Manolo Blahnik and a fascinator hat by Noel Stewart, would’ve allowed her to disguise a burgeoning baby bump.

Meghan Markle wears Givenchy. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Homecoming

In early October, Prince Harry and his wife paid a visit to their royal namesake of Sussex, England, where the duchess was photographed in a cream-colored cashmere coat by Giorgio Armani that she then took off to reveal a dark green silk shirt by & Other Stories and a matching green leather Hugo Boss pencil skirt. Although there was no perceivable bump in sight, the internet had a field day speculating whether Markle was in fact flaunting a bun in the oven.

Meghan Markle wears a dark green shirt by & Other Stories, a matching leather pencil skirt by Hugo Boss and beige suede Stuart Weitzman heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

An All-Black Affair

The fact that black is considered a slimming shade is almost universally agreed. In late September, Markle attended the Oceania exhibit opening at London’s Royal Academy of Arts dressed in an all-black ensemble composed of a Givenchy sheath dress and soaring Aquazzura pumps.

Meghan Markle wears a Givenchy dress with Aquazzura heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Slam Dunk

Shortly before her first solo engagement, the 37-year-old royal hit the court in Loughborough, England, for the Coach Core Awards. (She even channeled her sporty side, picking up a basketball to play.) Although she might not have had much to conceal in the first place, Markle’s Oscar de la Renta navy top — with its belted waist, long sleeves and asymmetrical hem — would’ve arguably brought up conspiracy theories.

Meghan Markle wears an Oscar de la Renta navy top with an asymmetrical hem and black Altuzarra stretch-jersey flared pants. CREDIT: Shutterstock

It’s Electric

Vibrant and oversized? That’s one way to take the attention away from the figure and onto the fabric. Celebrating the launch of special charity cookbook “Together: Our Community Cookbook” in late September, the duchess chose a blue Smythe coat that was as sizable as it was vivid. She also slipped on her classic Sarah Flint pumps paired with a sleeveless black turtleneck and a flowy black Misha Nonoo Saturday skirt.

Meghan Markle wears a blue Smythe coat and a Misha Nonoo Saturday skirt. CREDIT: Shutterstock

See photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Want more?

Meghan Markle’s Shoe Scorecard: Here’s the Designer She’s Worn the Most