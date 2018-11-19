Meghan Markle Hides Her Growing Baby Bump in a Sequin Halter Top

Meghan Markle commanded attention at the Royal Variety Performance in London on Monday night wearing a bold sequined look.

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex opted for an outfit courtesy of London-based brand Safiyaa. You might remember that the former “Suits” star chose the same label founded by Daniela Karnuts for her first state dinner in Fiji last month. For the performance, Markle chose the brand once more and stepped out in Safiyaa’s black sequined Malaya bustier halter top featuring an eye-catching white leaf print allover.

Meghan Markle waves as she arrives at the Royal Variety Performance at The London Palladium on Monday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 37-year-old mother-to-be styled the $1,149 top with a sleek long black skirt and a pair of pointy black suede stilettos that look to be her favorite Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. She further accessorized with a box clutch bag and sparkling Birks Snowstorm earrings, which she’s worn on several occasions.

Prince Harry joined his expectant wife at the appearance, which happened to land on the couple’s six-month wedding anniversary. He looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

Meghan Markle wearing an outfit by Safiyaa featuring sequin leaf pattern halter top. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a baby this spring last month on Oct 15.

