Meghan Markle Goes for Green at Prince Louis’ Christening

Meghan Markle channeled the English countryside’s summer verdure today at Prince Louis’ royal christening.

The Duchess of Sussex and aunt to the little royal turned heads in a monochromatic green outfit as she was spotted departing the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London with Prince Harry, who looked dapper in a navy suit with a sky blue tie and lace-up black shoes.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry depart the christening of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

At her first royal christening, the former “Suits” actress gave a nod to her U.S. roots by wearing an olive-toned design by popular American designer Ralph Lauren. She styled the belted boat-neck pencil skirt dress with a matching wide-brim hat by British milliner Stephen Jones.

It was a bold look for Markle — the only immediate royal family member who chose a non-blue ensemble for the occasion. (By tradition, Kate Middleton wore a white dress designed by Alexander McQueen.)

The 36-year-old, who constantly makes headlines for her style choices, polished off her head-to-toe green attire with olive suede pumps that boasted a classic pointed-toe silhouette and carried a coordinating clutch bag with hand gloves.

A closer look at Meghan Markle's suede pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Among Markle’s favorite shoes, Manolo Blahnik’s classic BB pump stands out — with Jimmy Choo, Tamara Mellon, Aquazzura and Sarah Flint also making the short list.

