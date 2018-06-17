Meghan Markle Stuns in Summery Dress at Prince Harry’s Cousin’s Wedding

Less than a month after getting married themselves, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back for another wedding — this time, for his cousin Celia McCorquodale.

Markle stunned in an Oscar de la Renta dress as she stepped out to the wedding, held at St. Andrew and St. Mary’s Church in Stoke Rockford, Lincolnshire, England. The flowing dress was in a blue and white floral print, with an asymmetric ruffle and billowing sleeves. It is available for purchase and retails for $5,490.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at his cousin's wedding. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Markle sported bespoke Aquazzura pumps in a bright white — choosing a similar pair to the ones she sported at her own wedding reception just a few weeks ago.

Aquazzura is a brand Markle regularly steps out in for important occasions, such as for her official engagement photos in November. The label played a major role in her wedding, designing not only Markle’s reception footwear but also shoes for guest Oprah Winfrey, the bridesmaids and, perhaps most importantly, Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

As for Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex looked dapper in a tan vest and gray pants, choosing shiny black shoes for his footwear.

Meanwhile, the bride — whose mother is Princess Diana’s younger sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale — glowed as she walked down the aisle in the same tiara that Prince Harry’s late mom wore for her 1981 nuptials to Prince Charles.

McCorquodale went to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, so the duo was repaying the favor by attending hers today. Prince William and Kate Middleton were not in attendance.