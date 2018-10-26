Meghan Markle Puts This Edgy Hitchcock Spin on the Fairytale Frock

Having closed their two-day visit to Tonga and bid farewell to the islanders, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to Sydney, Australia on Friday where they attended the Australian Geographic Society Gala Awards. However, while the event may not have constituted a ball, the duchess pulled out all stops with a fairytale gown.

The dress by Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim of American label Oscar de la Renta hails from prefall 2018. It featured graphic, avian motif black appliqué over a nude corset so it seemed as if the birds had taken flight across her décolleté. The embellishment continued degradé style over a frothy tulle skirt.

Yes this was an ultimate fairytale frock but unlike the more traditional Cinderella style McQueen worn by Kate Middleton on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace, Markle’s was a thoroughly modern, darker and infinitely edgier take. Think a Cinderella remake directed by Alfred Hitchcock and you’ve got the picture.

The Aquazurra Deneuve pumps with their bow detail at the heel that have made at least two appearances to date on the royal tour made for a perfect match.

Meghan Markle wears Oscar de la Renta and Aquazzura. CREDIT: Shutterstock

During the ceremony, the Queen was presented with a special environmental award which Prince Harry accepted on her behalf.

Earlier today in Tonga for the unveiling of The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou College, the Duchess of Sussex wore a shirt-dress by Veronica Beard which she teamed with a pair of U.S. high street label Banana Republic’s 12 Hour Madison pumps in pale grey.

She changed into a white and green striped Martin Grant dress when the couple were presented with flower garlands at the Fa’onelua Convention Centre ahead of their fare well to the island. The dress featured long sleeves and olive green stripes. Markle teamed it with suede heels in the same shade.