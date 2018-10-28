Meghan Markle Masters High-Low Fashion in New Zealand With $60 Dress and These Designer Heels

When it comes to style, Meghan Markle isn’t afraid to mix and match fast-fashion pieces with more expensive items.

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex arrived in New Zealand today wearing a black Asos maternity minidress that retails for just $56. The dress — the most affordable item of Markle’s royal tour so far — features a low back and short sleeves.

Meghan Markle arrives in New Zealand. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Over the dress, Markle sported a Karen Walker trench coat that’s now sold out. The stylish jacket features a brown plaid print and once retailed for $750.

For footwear, the former actress selected Sarah Flint pumps, reaching for the brand’s Jay style, which she wore Saturday for the wheelchair basketball competition of the Invictus Games in Australia. The stylish shoes — which sell for just under $400 — feature a 4-inch heel and a pointed toe.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, her husband, Prince Harry, sported a dark suit with medals attached to the lapel. He completed his look with dark lace-up shoes.

As she departed from Australia from New Zealand alongside Prince Harry on Sunday morning, the duchess looked stylish in a Boss by Hugo Boss jersey dress in maroon. She paired the elegant frock with a pair of strappy heels from Aquazzura — one of her go-to brands. The pumps feature a buckle at the ankle, with a pin-thin heel and an elegant pointed toe.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave Sydney for New Zealand. CREDIT: JOEL CARRETT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see every look Meghan Markle’s worn on the royals’ autumn tour.

