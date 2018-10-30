Meghan Markle Recycles This Evening Dress for a Reception in New Zealand

On Tuesday evening in Auckland, New Zealand, Meghan Markle attended a reception hosted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the city’s War Memorial Museum. And for the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex wore a navy evening dress with an asymmetric hem by Antonio Berardi — a design she had previously worn in 2017 at a polo match.

Meghan Markle wears an Antonio Berardi dress and Aquazzura pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But unlike her more casual 2017 look (which she grounded with a white blazer layered on top), this time, she dressed it up with a simple black clutch and a pair of Aquazzura’s Deneuve pumps in beige suede. We know the duchess is a major fan of this style; she has worn the black version on numerous occasions during the royal tour.

A closer look at Meghan Markle’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Earlier on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to a charity called Pillars alongside Ardern. Pillars supports children who have a parent in prison. In lieu of a wedding gift to the royal couple, the New Zealand government donated $5,000 to the charity.

Markle wore Burberry’s Maythorne mulberry silk trench coat (another piece she’s worn before) layered over a cream midi dress by Brandon Maxwell, completing the tonal ensemble with Stuart Weitzman’s suede pumps in haze beige.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive for a public walkabout at the Auckland Viaduct. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The duchess wore a similar dress by the same designer in yellow to attend a Commonwealth Youth project in July. Markle also chose an olive-colored shirtdress by the designer earlier during the royal tour of Australia for a reception in Sydney hosted by the governor-general and his wife.

Later, the royal couple went on a walkabout to meet well-wishers at Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour.

