Meghan Markle Wins a Boot Throwing Competition in These Affordable and Stylish Wellies

As the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle will embrace some British traditions alongside her husband, Prince Harry. And on Tuesday in Auckland, New Zealand, she was already off to a good start as she won a welly wanging contest — a boot-throwing competition that originated in England in the 1970s and has become a popular event throughout other countries, particularly during charity events and village festivals.
Of course, during the rainy-day event, she had on a pair of her own wellies by Muck Boot Company. The comfort boot brand’s Reign tall boot is constructed with neoprene and rubber and is designed to enhance shock absorption and heat retention. The 100 percent waterproof boot retails for around $175.
The rest of her outfit was equally sensible for the occasion, including skinny jeans, and a cropped navy blazer by Karen Walker over a black top. Meanwhile, Prince Harry had on the same boot brand with gray trousers, a white button-up top and a dark blazer.
The couple dedicated a 20-hectare area of native bush to The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy at Abel Tasman National Park.
Click through the gallery for more of Meghan Markle’s royal tour style.
Want more?
Meghan Markle Wears Stella McCartney X Adidas Stan Smith Vegan Kicks