Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle Wins a Boot Throwing Competition in These Affordable and Stylish Wellies

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
sPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of New Zealand – 30 Oct 2018
October 16
October 16
October 17
October 17
View Gallery 40 Images

As the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle will embrace some British traditions alongside her husband, Prince Harry. And on Tuesday in Auckland, New Zealand, she was already off to a good start as she won a welly wanging contest — a boot-throwing competition that originated in England in the 1970s and has become a popular event throughout other countries, particularly during charity events and village festivals.

Muck Boot Company, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry dedicate a 20-hectare area of native bush to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Abel Tasman National Park in Auckland. After unveiling the plaque, The Duke and Duchess join children from the 'Trees in Survival' group in a ‘welly-wanging’ contest.sPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of New Zealand - 30 Oct 2018
Meghan Markle wears Muck Boot Company.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry dedicate a 20-hectare area of native bush to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Abel Tasman National Park in Auckland.Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of New Zealand - 30 Oct 2018
Prince Harry wears Muck Boot Company.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Of course, during the rainy-day event, she had on a pair of her own wellies by Muck Boot Company. The comfort boot brand’s Reign tall boot is constructed with neoprene and rubber and is designed to enhance shock absorption and heat retention. The 100 percent waterproof boot retails for around $175.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry dedicate a 20-hectare area of native bush to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Abel Tasman National Park in Auckland.Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of New Zealand - 30 Oct 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to dedicate a 20-hectare area of native bush to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy in Auckland, New Zealand, . Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 15 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South PacificBritain Royals, Auckland, New Zealand - 30 Oct 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wear Muck Boot Company.
CREDIT: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Shutterstock

The rest of her outfit was equally sensible for the occasion, including skinny jeans, and a cropped navy blazer by Karen Walker over a black top. Meanwhile, Prince Harry had on the same boot brand with gray trousers, a white button-up top and a dark blazer.

The couple dedicated a 20-hectare area of native bush to The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy at Abel Tasman National Park.

Muck Boot Company, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry dedicate a 20-hectare area of native bush to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Abel Tasman National Park in Auckland.Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of New Zealand - 30 Oct 2018
Meghan wears Muck Boot Company.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
muck boot company, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry dedicate a 20-hectare area of native bush to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Abel Tasman National Park in Auckland.Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of New Zealand - 30 Oct 2018
Detail of Meghan Markle’s Muck boots.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery for more of Meghan Markle’s royal tour style

Want more?

Meghan Markle Wears Stella McCartney X Adidas Stan Smith Vegan Kicks

Meghan Markle’s Customized Gown Gives Disney Princess Style a Modern Update

Meghan Markle Masters High-Low Fashion in New Zealand With $60 Dress and These Designer Heels

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad