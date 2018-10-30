Meghan Markle Wins a Boot Throwing Competition in These Affordable and Stylish Wellies

As the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle will embrace some British traditions alongside her husband, Prince Harry. And on Tuesday in Auckland, New Zealand, she was already off to a good start as she won a welly wanging contest — a boot-throwing competition that originated in England in the 1970s and has become a popular event throughout other countries, particularly during charity events and village festivals.

Meghan Markle wears Muck Boot Company. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Harry wears Muck Boot Company. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Of course, during the rainy-day event, she had on a pair of her own wellies by Muck Boot Company. The comfort boot brand’s Reign tall boot is constructed with neoprene and rubber and is designed to enhance shock absorption and heat retention. The 100 percent waterproof boot retails for around $175.

📽 The Duchess of Sussex’s red team won the welly wanging contest, beating The Duke’s yellow team! #RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/D5REmCCJfM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 30, 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wear Muck Boot Company. CREDIT: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Shutterstock

The rest of her outfit was equally sensible for the occasion, including skinny jeans, and a cropped navy blazer by Karen Walker over a black top. Meanwhile, Prince Harry had on the same boot brand with gray trousers, a white button-up top and a dark blazer.

The couple dedicated a 20-hectare area of native bush to The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy at Abel Tasman National Park.

Meghan wears Muck Boot Company. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Detail of Meghan Markle’s Muck boots. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery for more of Meghan Markle’s royal tour style.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Wears Stella McCartney X Adidas Stan Smith Vegan Kicks