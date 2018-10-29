Meghan Markle Sports Her Manolo Blahnik Pumps for the Fifth Time During Royal Tour

It seems safe to say that when Meghan Markle is a fan of something, she is loyal to it. Case in point: The actress-turned-duchess has recycled her favorite Manolo Blahnik BB pumps four times now during her first royal tour alongside Prince Harry.

While in Wellington, New Zealand, today visiting Courtenay Creative at an event celebrating the city’s art scene, Markle styled the navy suede pointy-toed style with a chic white sleeveless tuxedo minidress. The custom cotton-twill blend design retails for $650 and is courtesy of sustainable New Zealand brand Maggie Marilyn.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand visiting Courtenay Creative. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her classic low-cut navy stilettos, which she also wore during her trips to Australia, Fiji and Tonga, seamlessly complemented her double-breasted blazer dress.

The 37-year-old, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry this spring, wore the same $625 heels with a blue cape gown at her first-ever state dinner in Fiji and again in Tonga with a red Self-Portrait dress. She also reached for the same shoes in olive green while visiting the Oceania country.

Meghan Markle wearing a white Maggie Marilyn tuxedo dress with navy suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

