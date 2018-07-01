Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Can’t Wear This Shoe Style in Front of the Queen

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at the Royal Foundation Forum in London.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are two of the U.K.’s biggest fashion influencers.

But there’s one popular shoe style that you won’t catch the duo in around Queen Elizabeth II: wedges.

According to Vanity Fair, the queen isn’t a proponent of the style.

“The Queen isn’t a fan of wedged shoes,” a source told the magazine. “She really doesn’t like them and it’s well known among the women in the family.”

Meanwhile, Middleton is a fan of wedge heels. The Duchess of Cambridge has sported the style for royal appearances sans the queen.

For instance, she chose the style for a September 2016 outing with Prince William, pairing gray Monsoon wedges with a pale pink dress and her signature wavy hair.

Middleton’s younger sister, Pippa, is a frequent wedge heel wearer, often choosing the style for casual outings. At the French Open in May, she selected Castaner wedge heels, which she paired with a red floral print Ralph Lauren wrap dress.

As for Markle, the former “Suits” star has not been spotted in wedges often, favoring flat sandals or stilettos. Nonetheless, the Duchess of Sussex wore wedges from Aquazzura — one of her favorite brands — to watch Prince Harry play polo last spring.

The no-wedge rule is but another point in the royal dress code that Middleton and Markle must abide by when with their husbands’ grandmother. Other prohibited items? Dresses without stockings and short hemlines.

