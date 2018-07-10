See How Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Style Their Nude Pumps With Totally Different Blue Dresses

A day after celebrating Prince Louis’ christening, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle accompanied their dapper men, reuniting what fans have dubbed “the fab four,” at the 100th anniversary celebration of the Royal Air Force at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday.

For the formal occasion, both duchesses wore chic dresses accessorized with customary fascinators and neutral-toned pumps. But beyond that, their looks were quite different, with Middleton choosing a pale blue Alexander McQueen dress, while Markle opted for a custom midnight-blue Dior frock.

The royal foursome arrive at the 100th anniversary celebration of the Royal Air Force. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

After stepping out in head-to-toe green the day before, the former “Suits” actress paired a shoulder-baring Dior dress featuring a nipped-in waist, fit-and-flare skirt and bateau neckline. She accessorized with a fascinator by Stephen Jones, a simple black clutch and creamy nude heels (also courtesy of Dior).

Meanwhile, the mom of three styled her elegant Alexander McQueen coat dress with a feathered hat by Sean Barrett, a coordinating clutch and tan suede pumps boasting a classic pointy-toed silhouette. She added a pair of diamond drop earrings, which didn’t go unnoticed.

Pinned to her dress, Middleton flaunted a Royal Air Force Dacre brooch with diamonds and rubies — a gem given to the duchess when she became an honorary air commandant in 2015. (The new Duchess of Sussex has yet to receive hers.)

Kate Middleton (L) wearing Alexander McQueen and Meghan Markle wearing custom Dior. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery for more images of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, whose styles share surprising similarities.

Want more?

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Can’t Wear This Shoe Style in Front of the Queen