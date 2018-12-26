What Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton & the Rest of the Royal Family Wore on Christmas Day

It was a royal affair in Sandringham, England, on Christmas. From Meghan Markle to Prince Charles and the queen herself, the British royal family came together to attend St. Mary Magdalene Church’s Christmas services — and everyone looked festive yet regal.

Kate Middleton wore red for the occasion in a custom Catherine Walker coat, a Mulberry clutch and a $740 headpiece from Jane Taylor. On her feet, the Duchess of Cambridge wore burgundy pointed-toe heels from Gianvito Rossi that coordinated with the rest of her outfit.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle arrive for Christmas Day services in Sandringham, England. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate Middleton arrives for Christmas Day services in Sandringham, England. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meghan Markle was right by her side in a darker ensemble from Victoria Beckham. The Duchess of Sussex wore a double-breasted coat that retails for more than $2,500, along with a pair of black leather heeled boots. Complete with a bag from the designer as well, the look perfectly matched Prince Harry’s outfit, who wore a dark suit with black leather dress shoes.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive for Christmas Day services in Sandringham, England. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The matriarch of the family, Queen Elizabeth II, arrived without her husband, Prince Philip. She showed off her unique fashion sense in a pink and gray coat over a floral pink and white dress.

Her shoes were similar to that of a pair she wore earlier in the week: a black loafer with a horsebit detail on the front. Her ensemble was complete with a set of pearls, a brooch and a feathery gray hat.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for Christmas Day services in Sandringham, England. CREDIT: Shutterstock

See the rest of the royal outfits from Christmas Day here.

