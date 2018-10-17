Meghan Markle Wears a ‘Boss’ Blazer Designed by Serena Williams With J. Crew Boots on Day 2 in Australia

It’s good to have friends like Meghan Markle. Just ask Serena Williams, who got a boost of worldwide attention off the tennis court when the Duchess of Sussex wore a jacket from the Nike athlete’s namesake collection when she arrived at Australia’s Dubbo Airport on Wednesday (15 hours ahead of eastern standard time). Williams was a guest at her wedding on May 19.

The former actress and Prince Harry were greeted by children upon their arrival — good thing she dressed in a practical outfit when she stepped onto a grassy field.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wearing J. Crew boots. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Markle had on the gray and plaid “Boss” blazer from the Serena Williams Collection ($145) teamed with black Australian Outlander jeans, a white Maison Kutsune top and J. Crew’s black Sadie ankle boots in suede on a 2.5-inch heel. The boots retail for $178 on Jcrew.com.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wearing J. Crew boots. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The couple took a tour of the Royal Flying Doctor Service at Dubbo Airport and will visit drought-affected communities in New South Wales.

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at the Royal Flying Doctor Service at Dubbo Airport. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, Markle demonstrated her sensible attitude toward dressing when she swapped out her nude heels for a pair of black flats during an appearance in Sydney, the first stop of her royal tour of Australia.

J. Crew’s Sadie boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of J. Crew

Click through to see all of Meghan Markle’s maternity style, thus far.

Want more?

What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Baby Could Mean for the Kids’ Market

5 Outfits Meghan Markle Wore That Hinted at Her Pregnancy

Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton: 7 Times They Wore Similar Looks