Meghan Markle’s Footwear Proved Perfect for an Unexpected Australian Rainstorm

Having arrived at Dubbo Airport in the morning (15 hours ahead of eastern standard time), Wednesday proved another packed day for Megan Markle and Prince Harry during their tour of Australia.

Following a meet and greet with some children in a field and a tour of the Flying Doctor Service, they headed to Dubbo Senior College, which focuses on educating young Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islanders. The girls said that Meghan was a role model for them.

Megan Markle visits a school. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Later that day, the black J. Crew boots the Duchess of Sussex was wearing proved invaluable when the heavens opened with an uncharacteristic downpour during a community BBQ with farmers in the drought-hit region of New South Wales.

The multi-tasking Markle had baked her special chocolate chip recipe banana bread the previous evening in the kitchens of Admiralty House, Sydney. By all accounts it went down a treat.

Megan Markle and Prince Harry shelter under an umbrella in the rain. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Throughout the day, the former actress wore a jacket from Serena Williams’ namesake fashion collection. Williams was a guest at the royal couple’s wedding on May 19. Markle teamed gray and plaid “Boss” blazer, ($145) with black Australian Outlander jeans, a white Maison Kutsune top and aforementioned J. Crew black Sadie ankle boots in suede on a 2.5-inch heel. The boots retail for $178 on Jcrew.com.

Megan Markle and Prince Harry shelter under an umbrella in the rain. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On Tuesday, Markle had previously demonstrated her sensible attitude toward footwear when she switched up her nude heels for a pair of black flats during an appearance in Sydney, the first stop of her royal tour of Australia.