Meghan Markle Does a Casual Luxury Look at the Invictus Games in Australia

Meghan Markle attended the Wheelchair Basketball Final event on Saturday at the Invictus Games, of which Prince Harry is a patron.

Joining her husband, the Duchess of Sussex arrived wearing Australian brand Scanlan Theodore’s crepe knit wrap jacket in garnet, black trousers and matching pumps.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Wheelchair Basketball Final at the Invictus Games. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The tailored jacket featured a wrap front, waist tie and ruffled hem. Her trousers stopped at the ankle and gave room to her pointy pumps done in suede.

No doubt she was looking forward to a fuss-free look after a glamorous appearance one day earlier at the Australian Geographic Society Gala Awards in Sydney. Markle’s outfit took flight in a gown adorned with a bird motif from Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim’s Oscar de la Renta pre-fall ’18 collection.

Completing the look was a pair of Aquazurra’s Deneuve pumps with bow detail at the heel.

Ahead of the evening gala, the duchess and Prince Harry were in Tonga at the unveiling of The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou College. Markle teamed her blue Veronica Beard dress with Banana Republic’s 12 Hour Madison pumps in pale gray.

Click through the gallery to see all of Meghan Markle’s looks on the Australia tour.

Want more?

Meghan Markle’s Dress Is Inspired by Frida Kahlo — Worn With Affordable Espadrilles

Meghan Markle Looks Supremely Chic in These Slingback Pumps — and It’s the Third Time She’s Worn Them on Australia Tour

Meghan Markle’s Small Wardrobe Malfunction Is a Relatable One