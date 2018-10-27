Meghan Markle Stuns in Tuxedo Dress and Strappy Pumps for Invictus Games Closing Ceremony Speech

Meghan Markle looked stylish as she stepped out to the Invictus Games Closing Ceremony in Sydney alongside husband Prince Harry.
As she took the stage to make a speech, the former actress sported an Antoni Berardi tuxedo dress in olive green. The stylish dress featured a halter-style neckline and hugged her growing baby bump.
For footwear, the Duchess of Sussex selected ankle-strap pumps from Aquazzura — one of her favorite brands. She chose the label’s Casablanca style, which features a flattering d’Orsay silhouette, a buckle at the strap and a pin-thin stiletto heel.
The California native gave a moving speech to audience members, thanking the Invictus Games community for warmly welcoming her and praising the games for their “strength and spirit.”
“[I have] witnessed the most amazing support networks that surround competitors, and I’ve had the privilege of meeting several of these family and friends,” she said.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry sported a gray suit and dark lace-up shoes as he delivered a speech of his own.
“You do not have to be a veteran who has fought back from injury to be inspired by the Invictus example. You could be a teacher or a doctor, a mum or a dad, a child or grandparent, a farmer, a plumber, a lawyer or a CEO,” he said. “You can identify something in your own life that you want to change for the better.”
Prior to the couple’s engagement, Markle attended last year’s Invictus Games in Toronto. There, Prince Harry delivered a speech, and the duo was seen cuddling after the ceremony ended.
