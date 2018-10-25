You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Meghan Markle Rocks a Peacock Dress With the Perfect Heels for Last Day in Fiji

By Charlie Carballo
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of Fiji – 25 Oct 2018
Meghan Markle knows how to make a fashionable exist. Alongside Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex bid farewell to Fiji at a ceremony on Thursday (15 hours ahead of NYC) wearing Jason Wu’s Peacock green dress with classic pumps in a complementary dark blue a la the hue of the bird’s plumage. Yes, foul play can be a good thing.

Adding to the effect, she accessorized with gold leaf drop earrings that resembled the shape of eyespots seen on peacock feathers.

Wu’s midi-length sheath dress incorporated chic pleating around the bust and shoulders. It retails for $1,695. The former actress completed the look in pointed-toe pumps done in suede with a low-cut topline on a 4-inch stiletto heel.

Always a handsome companion, Prince Harry looked sharp in a light gray suit with brown suede lace-up shoes.

Markle unveiled a new statue commemorating sergeant Talaiasi Labalaba at the Nadi Airport. Prince Harry addressed the crowd to express his gratitude for the immersive cultural experience that included a banquet with the island’s president, traditional dance ceremonies, and an opportunity to share his passion for the environment at the University of the South Pacific. The occasion also marked Markle’s first official speech in her role as duchess on Wednesday when she spoke on education and women’s rights.

Next on the itinerary, the couple will travel to Tonga.

