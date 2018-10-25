Meghan Markle Rocks a Peacock Dress With the Perfect Heels for Last Day in Fiji

Meghan Markle knows how to make a fashionable exist. Alongside Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex bid farewell to Fiji at a ceremony on Thursday (15 hours ahead of NYC) wearing Jason Wu’s Peacock green dress with classic pumps in a complementary dark blue a la the hue of the bird’s plumage. Yes, foul play can be a good thing.

Adding to the effect, she accessorized with gold leaf drop earrings that resembled the shape of eyespots seen on peacock feathers.

Meghan Markle wears Jason Wu’s green Peacock dress with blue pumps in Fiji. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Wu’s midi-length sheath dress incorporated chic pleating around the bust and shoulders. It retails for $1,695. The former actress completed the look in pointed-toe pumps done in suede with a low-cut topline on a 4-inch stiletto heel.

Always a handsome companion, Prince Harry looked sharp in a light gray suit with brown suede lace-up shoes.

Meghan Markle wears Jason Wu’s green Peacock dress with blue pumps in Fiji. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Markle unveiled a new statue commemorating sergeant Talaiasi Labalaba at the Nadi Airport. Prince Harry addressed the crowd to express his gratitude for the immersive cultural experience that included a banquet with the island’s president, traditional dance ceremonies, and an opportunity to share his passion for the environment at the University of the South Pacific. The occasion also marked Markle’s first official speech in her role as duchess on Wednesday when she spoke on education and women’s rights.

Meghan Markle wears Jason Wu’s green Peacock dress with blue pumps in Fiji. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Next on the itinerary, the couple will travel to Tonga.

Click through the gallery to see all of Meghan Markle’s looks on the Australia tour.

Want more?

Meghan Markle’s Dress Is Inspired by Frida Kahlo — Worn With Affordable Espadrilles

Meghan Markle Does Eco-Conscious Fashion in the Most Daring Way Possible

Meghan Markle Looks Supremely Chic in These Slingback Pumps — and It’s the Third Time She’s Worn Them on Australia Tour