How Meghan Markle Nailed the Greek Goddess Look in Tonga

Meghan Markle’s third outfit of the day on Thursday also marked the second time the Duchess has worn Aquazzura on the royal tour of Australia. She teamed the label’s Deneuve black pumps ($750) with a sculptural Greek-inspired column dress.

The gown, featuring bead embellished cap sleeves, is by Theia Couture. The label’s designs are inspired by the eponymous Greek goddess. The duchess wore the look for a reception and dinner with King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipauʻua of Tonga.

Aquazzura’s Deneuve style is a Markle go-to and is also part of a whimsical capsule collection with the designer Racil Chalhoub launching for spring ’19.

Meghan Markle wearing Theia Couture and Aquazzura pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Earlier on Thursday the duchess wore a red, pleated dress by Self-Portrait ($445) with floral embroidery and a belted waist. Completing the number was a pair of navy blue suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. This was Markle’s arrival look when she touched down at Fua’amotu Airport in Tonga.

Earlier still, when the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry bid farewell to Fiji, the former wore Jason Wu’s Peacock green dress with classic pumps in a complementary dark blue a la the hue of the bird’s plumage.

Wu’s midi-length sheath dress incorporated chic pleating around the bust and shoulders. It retails for $1,695. The former actress completed the look in Manolo Blahnik’s pointed-toe BB pumps done in suede with a low-cut topline on a 4-inch stiletto heel.