Meghan Markle Owns this Top in Two Colors

On Wednesday, the final day of the royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, Meghan Markle gave equal play to both the designers who created her wedding looks. Having donned a dress by Stella McCartney for a traditional Maori ceremony in Rotorua, she changed into a Givenchy ensemble by Clare Waight Keller for a visit to a kiwi breeding center in Rainbow Springs.

Meghan Markle wears an ensemble by Givenchy with pumps by Manolo Blahnik in New Zealand. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The duchess has previously worn said Givenchy top in green during a visit to Ireland in July. After all, every busy person knows the value of buying multiple versions of tried and tested wardrobe staples.

The kiwi is New Zealand’s national bird. Markle’s blue crew neck and pleated skirt owed more to the kingfisher. But still.

She teamed the outfit with the Manolo Blahnik BB navy pumps she wore at the Maori ceremony prior to removing them. During the ceremony, called a pōwhiri, incidentally, the duchess also donned a cloak made of pheasant feathers.

Later in the day, the royal couple took a walk through a redwood forest where they met the local mountain biking community. They also walked across a 700 meter suspension bridge walkway between the trees. The duchess did not wear Manolos for this exercise. She wore flat pumps by Blackbird. She has worn these before. She also wore a jacket by Norrona Oslo, teamed with jeans by Mother denim. She has worn the jeans before too.