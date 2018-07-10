Meghan Markle Masters the Quick Outfit Change Upon Arriving in Ireland

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially touched down in Ireland.

The newlyweds, who just hours ago attended the centenary celebration for the Royal Air Force in London, managed to make a quick outfit swap for their arrival at Dublin Airport, where the Duchess of Sussex wore nude pumps and a forest green ensemble by the same designer label behind her wedding dress.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Dublin airport. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Markle revisited Givenchy with a high-waisted knit pencil skirt in a midi length, adorned with vintage-inspired buttons at the pockets. She tucked in a similarly hued blouse with sleeves that hit just above the elbow for an elegant fit.

It was a smart outfit choice for the new royal, with green being one of the host country’s national colors. (Even Prince Harry had on an olive tie.)

A closer look at Meghan Markle's shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Markle also slipped into a pair of nude suede pumps with a pointed toe and skinny stiletto heel. Her footwear selection was in the same color family as the classic Dior heels she wore at the centenary event this morning, which contrasted with a midnight-blue dress by the same luxury fashion house.

Meghan Markle, joined by Prince Harry, is the picture of fashion nostalgia in a New Look-inspired Dior dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Upon their arrival, Markle and her prince were greeted by the Taoiseach (or prime minister) of Ireland, Leo Varadkar. Their two-day visit will be marked with meetings with government leaders, attending a Gaelic sports festival, a tour of the Irish Immigration Museum and a trip to Trinity College to see the historic Book of Kells.

