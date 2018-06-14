Check Out the New FN!

Meghan Markle’s Favorite Shoe Styles By Sarah Flint Have Been Restocked

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Meghan Markle at the new Mersey Gateway Bridge opening on June 14.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meghan Markle, the former actress-turned-duchess, has become something of a phenomenon. So it is no wonder that the world wants a piece of her personal style.

One of Prince Harry’s wife’s go-to favorite shoe brands has been Sarah Flint, and after Markle wore the designer’s Natalie flat to the 2017 Invictus Games, both colors sold out in 24 hours. Moreover, they promptly sold out after the brand restocked the style this month. A devoted fan, Markle even paired the label’s Perfect pumps with a nude Givenchy dress for her first outing with the Queen at the new Mersey Gateway Bridge opening today.

Meghan Markle, Givenchy, Sarah Flint
Meghan Markle wears a Givenchy dress and Sarah Flint pumps.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Now, Flint’s 4-inch Jay pump and Emma 2-inch block heel, are both restocked and available for purchase on Sarahflint.com.

Markle has been seen wearing the Jay, which features a black suede upper, a pointy-toe silhouette and a tortoise patent heel, on more than one occasion, including to an Anzac Day service in London and for an appearance at a radio station alongside Prince Harry in January (pictured below). The style also comes in “Chocolate Leopard.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the Emma is available in 17 colorways and boasts a lower heel perfect for occasions when you’d rather just add a little extra height to your look. The duchess’ pal Amal Clooney — who attended the royal wedding with George last month — also happens to be a fan of the chic style, owing it in multiple colors.

sarah flint meghan markle
Meghan Markle wearing Sarah Flint's Emma pump.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock/Sarah Flint

The Emma retails for $345 and the Jay costs between $395 to $425. Additionally, you can pick up duplicate styles for less from the likes of Aerosoles, Cole Haan and Sole Society.

Want more?

Everybody’s Talking About Emilia Wickstead’s Controversial Comments on Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress

Meghan Markle Glows in Blush at Trooping the Colour

Royal Wedding Celebrities Boost Lyst Searches By 3,000 Percent for These Luxury Brands

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad