Meghan Markle’s Latest Outfit Has Subtle Flirty Touches From Head to Toe

By Charlie Carballo
‘Oceania’ exhibition opening, Royal Academy of Arts, London, UK – 25 Sep 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2017.
Meghan Markle in 2017.
Meghan Markle in 2016.
Meghan Markle in 2016.
Meghan Markle made a chic arrival today at the Oceania exhibit opening at London’s Royal Academy of Arts.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her favorite designers, Givenchy, the luxury house that designed her wedding gown, and Aquazzura, a brand she has worn on many high profile occasions (including in her engagement announcement photo with Prince Harry and at her wedding reception).

givenchy dress, aquazzura heels with bow, Meghan markle Duchess of Sussex'Oceania' exhibition opening, Royal Academy of Arts, London, UK - 25 Sep 2018
Meghan Markle wears a Givenchy dress with Aquazzura heels.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For her first solo engagement, the duchess gave Aquazzura designer Edgardo Osorio yet another moment in the spotlight on the international stage.

Markle had on the Deneuve pump, which features side cutouts, a pointy toe, and a flirty bow at the back on a 4.5-inch stiletto heel. The shoes retail for around $750.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex'Oceania' exhibition opening, Royal Academy of Arts, London, UK - 25 Sep 2018
Meghan Markle wears a Givenchy dress with Aquazzura heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The footwear was a fine match for Givenchy’s sheath dress that had a demure silhouette — just a hint of leg, covered arms and concealed décolletage (though apt for a royal). But she countered the look with subtle, sensual touches like sheer sleeves, a rich velvet front around the bodice and a flash of skin around the heel and a bow at the back.

The exhibit celebrates Captain Cook’s voyage to the pacific nearly 250 year ago. In October she’ll join Prince Harry on a royal tour of Australia, New Zealand and more stops in the pacific.

aquazzura high heels with bow, Meghan Duchess of Sussex'Oceania' exhibition opening, Royal Academy of Arts, London, UK - 25 Sep 2018
Detail of Meghan Markle’s Aquazzura heels.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see some of Meghan Markle’s most stylish shoe moments.

