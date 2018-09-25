Meghan Markle’s Latest Outfit Has Subtle Flirty Touches From Head to Toe

Meghan Markle made a chic arrival today at the Oceania exhibit opening at London’s Royal Academy of Arts.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her favorite designers, Givenchy, the luxury house that designed her wedding gown, and Aquazzura, a brand she has worn on many high profile occasions (including in her engagement announcement photo with Prince Harry and at her wedding reception).

Meghan Markle wears a Givenchy dress with Aquazzura heels. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For her first solo engagement, the duchess gave Aquazzura designer Edgardo Osorio yet another moment in the spotlight on the international stage.

Markle had on the Deneuve pump, which features side cutouts, a pointy toe, and a flirty bow at the back on a 4.5-inch stiletto heel. The shoes retail for around $750.

Meghan Markle wears a Givenchy dress with Aquazzura heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The footwear was a fine match for Givenchy’s sheath dress that had a demure silhouette — just a hint of leg, covered arms and concealed décolletage (though apt for a royal). But she countered the look with subtle, sensual touches like sheer sleeves, a rich velvet front around the bodice and a flash of skin around the heel and a bow at the back.

The exhibit celebrates Captain Cook’s voyage to the pacific nearly 250 year ago. In October she’ll join Prince Harry on a royal tour of Australia, New Zealand and more stops in the pacific.

Detail of Meghan Markle’s Aquazzura heels. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

