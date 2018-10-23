Meghan Markle Arrives in Fiji in a Chic White Dress and Bow-Embellished Heels

Meghan Markle was a vision in white Tuesday (15 hours ahead of NYC) when she arrived in Suva, Fiji, on the Pacific leg of her royal tour.

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry were received by a welcoming ceremony on the tarmac, and they were smartly dressed for the occasion — pity Mother Nature didn’t cooperate. Handlers came prepared with umbrellas to shield the duchess from the rain, but there was no taming the red carpet, which billowed in the roaring wind.

Meghan Markle wears a Zimmermann dress with Tabitha Simmons slingbacks. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Markle looked chic in a long-sleeve white Zimmermann dress that cut below the knee, coordinating it with a matching fascinator. Completing the outfit was a pair of black pumps by Tabitha Simmons that matched her clutch.

The suede Millie slingbacks feature a pointy toe and bow-embellishment on a 3.5-inch heel. The shoes retail for $695.

On the itinerary, the couple will meet with Fiji’s president and enjoy a state dinner, as well as observe a traditional dance.

Meghan Markle wears Tabitha Simmons pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle wears Tabitha Simmons shoes in Australia. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ahead of her arrival, she departed Queensland, Australia, wearing a fuss-free look.

The duchess greeted fans as she made her way to an airport in an understated outfit that had a luxe footnote. Simple and chic, Markle had on a relaxed white button-down linen top with black skinny jeans and sleek mules by Aquazurra.

The luxury Italian footwear brand’s tan DJ mules are designed in soft suede with a pointed-toe silhouette on a flat heel. Elegant touches include silver-tone round studs on geometric straps. The shoes retail for $560 on Farfetch.com.

Throughout her journey in the Pacific, Markle has also worn heels by Simmons, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman.

🇫🇯 The Duke of Sussex inspected a Guard of 100 Fijian soldiers, made up of representatives from the Army and Navy, on arrival in Fiji. #RoyalVisitFiji pic.twitter.com/3SHIS9MqbV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Prince Harry wore a dark button-down shirt with trousers — a similar ensemble he had on when the lovebirds enjoyed an outing on Fraser Island one day earlier.

A group of men from the district of Nakelo, about an hours drive from Suva, will carry out an 80-year-old traditional war dance to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. #TimesNews #FijiNews #RoyalVisit https://t.co/kmE5KfUMbD — The Fiji Times (@fijitimes) October 22, 2018

Aquazzura ’s DJ mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at Hervey Bay, and are on their way to the airport where they'll be flying to Fiji. #TMS7 pic.twitter.com/Ut0tShixta — The Morning Show (@morningshowon7) October 22, 2018

