Meghan Markle’s Dress Is Inspired by Frida Kahlo — Worn With Affordable Espadrilles

Meghan Markle knows how to blend in with the crowd. Just look to her latest outfit — a colorful, relaxed and comfy ensemble that was just as vibrant as the locals who greeted her on Wednesday in Fiji (15 hours ahead of NYC).

The Duchess of Sussex visited the University of the South Pacific in a silk tiered maxi dress by Figue, dubbed the “Frederica,” from the luxury brand’s Frida Kahlo-inspired collection. The wrap-around silhouette features a floral print, a ruffled skirt, blouson sleeves and a banded waist with pom pom ties. The dress is available for $1,495, and the label describes it as a look that will “inspire you to take up flamenco dancing.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Detail of Meghan Markle’s Castañer espadrilles. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A wise footnote to the dress came from Spanish brand Castañer, which celebrated its 90th anniversary last year by collaborating with Manolo Blahnik on espadrilles for spring ’18.

Castañer’s Carina espadrilles are designed in black canvas and set on a jute wedge 3.5-inch heel. Adding to the comfy-chic silhouette are ribbon ties that crisscrossed around her ankles. As a bonus, the shoes are affordable, too — only $120.

Throughout her journey in the Pacific, Markle has also worn heels by Blahnik, Tabitha Simmons and Stuart Weitzman.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry wore a blue palm-print button-down top with black trousers and brown lace-up shoes.

