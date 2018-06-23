Meghan Markle Prevents Foot Pain & Bunions With This Clever High Heel Hack

Eagle-eyed fans of Meghan Markle have noticed that the Duchess of Sussex’ shoes are often a centimeter or two too big for her feet.

When Markle made an appearance on June 19 at the Royal Ascot, the star sported classic black Sarah Flint pumps that were perhaps the least exciting part of her outfit. Yet, the footwear stood out to some who spotted a gap between Markle’s ankle and the back of her pump.

Meghan Markle CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Markle's shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

While it may seem illogical that a stylish star with so much at her disposal would wear shoes that don’t properly fit, there’s a reason behind this: Wearing shoes a size too big can prevent foot pain.

High heel wearers are prone to swelling and, in turn, other foot problems like blisters and bunions — especially when they have to wear the shoes for a long time.

At royal appearances, Markle must stand in her stilettos for hours — meaning that her feet may suffer for fashion.

Others stars also employ the hack.

For instance, “Glee” star Lea Michele often sports shoes that are a bit roomy for red carpet appearances.

Lea Michele wears a Zuhair Murad mini dress with Giuseppe Zanotti’s black velvet Harmony sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Michele's sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Markle’s trick works well for preventing foot pain, but she’s not the only one in the royal family with a savvy hack for making it through long appearances. Kate Middleton reportedly sports Alice Bow insoles inside of her high heels for increased comfort for royal engagements.

