Meghan Markle Looks Like a True Princess on Day 5 of Australia Tour — and Prince Harry Also Goes for Royal Look

For her first outfit of the day on Saturday, Meghan Markle went for her most princesslike ensemble yet.

Stepping out alongside Prince Harry to the official opening of ANZAC Memorial and Hyde Park in Sydney, Markle sported a chic all-black look

The former “Suits” star wore an Emilia Wickstead dress with a high neckline and buttons going up the front. A native of New Zealand, Wickstead’s stylish design retails for just over $2,000.

Meghan Markle, in Emilia Wickstead and Tabitha Simmons , with Prince Harry in his military regalia. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle channeled classic British royal style with her Philip Treacy fascinator, opting for the London-based brand favored by her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

For footwear, the Duchess of Sussex selected slingback pumps from Tabitha Simmons. The elegant shoes featured a 3.5-inch heel, with a pointed toe and bow embellishment at the heel. The luxurious pumps retail for $695.

A closer look at Meghan Markle’s Tabitha Simmons shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prince Harry also went for an ensemble that reminded fans of his royal status, stepping out in full military regalia in colors reminiscent of Prince Charming’s outfit in “Cinderella.”

The couple — who will welcome their first child this spring — kicked off day 5 of their Australia tour by laying a wreath outside the revamped ANZAC Memorial, set in a 1930s Art Deco building. The duo left a colorful wreath and emotional note — “In memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and in recognition of the men and women for whom the scars endure,” Prince Harry wrote — outside the memorial.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry carry a wreath to lay at the ANZAC Memorial. CREDIT: Shutterstock

