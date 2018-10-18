Meghan Markle Just Wore an Outfit That Crashed the Internet

Meghan Markle continued to hit the right marks with her style on Thursday in Melbourne, Australia (15 hours ahead of NYC).

The Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince Harry, made her way to the Government House Victoria wearing head-to-toe navy blue. Of course, she paid a nod to her host country in a dress from Aussie designer Dion Lee’s pre-fall ’19 collection. The look scored so much buzz that it sent his namesake brand’s website crashing.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Detail of Meghan Markle’s pumps. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“It’s a whole other level [of attention],” journalist Melissa Singer tweeted his statement. “I can’t say our website has ever crashed as a result of anyone wearing our clothes,” he said. “Meghan’s custom dress was made “based on a previous dress of ours that she really liked.”

Dion Lee: "It's a whole other level [of attention]. I can't say our website has ever crashed as a result of anyone wearing our clothes," he said. Meghan's custom dress was made "based on a previous dress of ours that she really liked". #meghanmarkle — Melissa Singer (@melly_singer) October 18, 2018

Meghan Markle wears a Dion Lee dress with suede pumps. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Completing the look was a pair of pointy pumps in suede on a 4-inch heel — a similar silhouette to Stuart Weitzman’s Legend pump that she wore at the start of her tour in Sydney on Tuesday.

Markle and Prince Harry will enjoy a visit to a botanical garden, beach and mental health care charity on their schedule.

Royal fever has hit Melbourne and as was the case in New South Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are feeling the love. @Brett_McLeod #9News pic.twitter.com/Ab6aCc2t8D — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) October 18, 2018

Click through to see all of Meghan Markle’s maternity style, thus far.

