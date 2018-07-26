Meghan Markle Wore These Aquazzura Pumps Three Times in the Past Month

Just like every fashionista, Meghan Markle has stepped out in both impeccable sartorial moments and those that could use a little tailoring — and today at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in England, the Duchess of Sussex didn’t disappoint.

Attending the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Club with Prince Harry, the new royal brought back a ’90s-favorite style in the form of a belted Carolina Herrera denim dress, which she expertly paired with her go-to Aquazzura pumps.

Meghan Markle attends the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in England. CREDIT: David Hartley/Shutterstock

Designed by one of Markle’s favorite footwear brands, the classic Deneuve heels came in a neutral shade that featured a pointed toe, side cutouts, a slim stiletto and a flirty pert bow at the back. The duchess has worn the black iteration of the shoe on a couple of occasions in the past month, including Queen Elizabeth’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony and a reception at Glencairn, the residence of the British ambassador to Ireland.

Her outfit — a mix of throwback chic and modern-day elegance — proved her status as a fashion chameleon, and she accessorized further with a J.Crew wicker purse and oversized sunglasses.

A closer look at Meghan Markle's shoes. CREDIT: David Hartley/Shutterstock

Markle and her husband were joined at the event by Sentebale CEO Cathy Ferrier and Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras. Prince Harry founded the charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help the mental health and well-being of children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry CREDIT: David Hartley/Shutterstock

