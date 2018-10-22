How Meghan Markle is Flying the Flag for Eco-Conscious Fashion in the Most Daring Way Possible

Today in Australia Meghan Markle chose a dress by ethically conscious American label, Reformation. She wore the blue and white striped linen frock during a trip to Fraser Island with Prince Harry.

The label’s Pineapple dress retails for $218. It has spaghetti straps up top, a tie waist and a wrap style silhouette that reveals a whole lot of thigh. Predominantly while walking in the breeze or crouching down. Both of which tend to happen on a fairly regular basis when you’re on a walk about and / or meeting the public.

Meghan Markle wears a wrap dress by Reformation revealing a daring split when it catches the breeze. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She teamed the dress with a pair of wrap around leather flat sandals by another U.S. label, Sarah Flint, also a favorite with the Duchess of Cambridge. The Grear style comes in at $245.

But while the royal family might be slightly wringing their hands regarding aforementioned split, you can’t knock the label’s eco credentials. Reformation uses a combination of sustainable materials, including rescued deadstock fabrics, repurposed vintage clothing, linen and TENCEL. The semi-synthetic TENCEL is manufactured from Eucalyptus trees in a process using 80% less water than cotton while linen uses practically zero water.

Meghan crouches down to speak to a lady in a wheelchair. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On Sunday, the Duchess sported a pair of French girl favorite Veja sneakers in the label’s classic V10 low top style. Veja works closely with cooperatives of small producers in Brazil, supporting local communities while using upcycled and sustainably produced materials. The low-tops retail at $140.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle paired her kicks a black turtleneck and a pair of black skinny jeans. The Duchess of Sussex wore the outfit for an Invictus Games sailing event in Sydney. She and Prince Harry also wore matching windbreakers embroidered with the “Invictus Games” logo on the sleeves.