Meghan Markle Wears One of Her Favorite Shoe Brands to a Wedding on Her Birthday

Meghan Markle arrives to The St Mary the Virgin Church on her birthday.

For her first birthday as a Royal, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle spent the morning celebrating love.

Seen arriving to the St. Mary the Virgin Church, the 37-year-old was out in support of her husband Prince Harry, who served as best man for friends Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks who were tying the knot.

For the occasion, the American-bred Leo wore a belted Club Monaco dress complete with an airy skirt of color-blocking pleats. To accessorize, she focused on the essentials including a hat from London-based milliner Philip Treacy, a black Kayu clutch and a gold bracelet from jeweler Shaun Leane. To complete her look, Markle chose a pair of velvet Aquazzura sling-back pumps that were elevated with an elegant bow.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex on her 37th Birthday. CREDIT: Matt Sprake / SplashNews.com

Whereas more examples of Markle’s wedding style are sure to roll-in in the future, we can predict that her selections will continue to reflect her demure sartorial sense as well as her favorite designers such as Philip Tracey and Aquazzura. Markle recently wore the aforementioned accessory brands with a long-sleeve cocktail dress from Oscar de la Renta while attending the wedding of Princess Diana’s niece, Celia McCorquodale and George Woodhouse.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive to the wedding of Celia McCorquodale and George Woodhouse. CREDIT: Geoff Robinson Photography / SplashNews.com

When it comes to the rest of Markle’s plans for the day, they appear to be in wraps. However, the royal family did make a public show of adoration by posting moments and sweet messages to the birthday-girl on their social media pages. The well-wishers included Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, her father-in-law, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

