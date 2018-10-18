You Have To See Meghan Markle’s Take on Beach Footwear

For his spring ’19 Chanel show, Karl Lagerfeld turned Paris’ Grand Palais into a grand plage complete with real sand and actual waves. As for the model’s, he send them out barefoot, carrying their lucite heeled sandals in their hands. Not so Meghan Markle. Fast forward to South Melbourne Beach, Australia on Thursday. (15 hours ahead of NYC).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the beach in Australia. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Following a morning walk about and a visit to Government House Victoria, The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry hit the beach to meet some lifeguards. Markle swapped her navy Dion Lee dress for a more casual option by Club Monaco — albeit in the same color — and a trench coat by Martin Grant. She switched her Manolo Blahnik BB suede navy high heeled pumps for the Rothy’s pointed flats that she wore on Tuesday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the beach in Australia. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Not the most ideal of beach footwear we’ll warrant, though a mite more practical than aforementioned heel would have been. So why didn’t she sport a nice pair of slides? Sadly anything with an open toe is considered too casual for official royal engagements. Ah well.

During their earlier visit to Government House, the royal duo also ventured into the great outdoors, to meet participants in an initiative encouraging more women to take up sport. Markle failed to participate herself but in those heels, we can hardly blame her.

Meghan Markle didn’t get involved in the ball games at Australia’s Victoria House but in those heels, who can blame her. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For the record, they are Manolo Blahnik’s BB style, the same shoes, in fact that she wore to attend Princess Eugenie’s wedding last week in Windsor, England. Admittedly Kate Middleton once played cricket in a pair of wedges during a royal tour of India. But still.

Markle’s Dion Lee look from earlier in the day scored so much buzz that it crashed the brand’s website.