Meghan Markle Ties On an Apron & Preps Meals for the Needy

Meghan Markle may call England her home, but it looks as though that hasn’t stopped her from embracing Thanksgiving early — or at least, the giving spirit.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex visited the victims of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire at Hubb Community Kitchen, a communal kitchen at the Al Manaar Heritage Center in West London, to prepare at least 200 fresh meals for the local community, including elderly people’s homes, homeless shelters and women’s refuges.

Outfitted in a wool burgundy Club Monaco coat layered over a collared Club Monaco shift dress in the same shade, complete with split black leather Givenchy boots, Markle was welcomed by Zaheera Sufyaan from Hubb Community Kitchen and Abdurahman Sayed, head of Al Manaar Heritage Center, upon arrival.

Markle has made regular private visits to the kitchen since January, and together, along with the support of The Royal Foundation, they launched a charity cookbook, “Together: Our Community Cookbook,” featuring more than 50 recipes from women who were affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, in September. Proceeds from the book would help the kitchen stay open.

And in the couple of months since the cookbook’s inception, it’s already made a huge difference (40,000 copies were sold in the U.K. alone, with $270,000 raised). Now, the kitchen, which used to be open for two days of the week, has been renovated and is open every day. The new facilities are “a safe and professional space for the women to cook, gather and run activities within their community,” according to Kensington Palace.

In the kitchen, Markle got down to work. She shed her coat, tied on an apron, rolled up her sleeves and began prepping food with the women from the kitchen.

