Meghan Markle Ditches Her Heels For Flats in Australia — And Many Women Can Relate

For many women on the go, quick shoe changes are typical. After all, who hasn’t swapped heels for flats for the commute to and from work — or after a long night on the town?

Sometimes, comfort rules — and Meghan Markle made a quick shoe change during the first day of the Royal Visit Australia on Tuesday, ditching her nude heels for a simple pair of black flats during her one of her appearances.

For the first event of the day, the Duchess of Sussex, alongside Prince Harry, wore a chic sheath dress by Karen Gee, a designer from the host country, and nude heels. (The dress designer’s web site quickly crashed due to demand.) The couple was greeted by the Governor-General of Australia, Peter Cosgrove, and Lady Cosgrove, as well as representatives from the 18 countries participating in the Invictus Games, of which Harry is a patron.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Australia. CREDIT: Splash

Later, Meghan and Harry hit the Taronga Zoo to meet a koala, a symbol of Australia. When the duchess was leaving the event, she slipped on the pair of flats — before changing back into the same pair of nude heels, reportedly Dior, later in the day.

Markle changed into flats when she left the shoe. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

For an evening reception, Markle made another outfit change — this time putting on a khaki green shirt dress by American designer Brandon Maxwell. It might look deceptively simple and unassuming but the piece retails for $2,555. (Markle wore another pair of nude heels for that event too.)

Australian fans were thrilled to greet the couple during the events and were eager to congratulate them on their big pregnancy news.

Meghan and Harry received their first baby gift at the Cosgrove’s residence — a pair of Uggs and a plush Joey kangaroo keepsake.