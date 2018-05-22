Meghan Markle Is Still in Bridal Mode at Her First Outing as Duchess of Sussex

Just three days after tying the knot with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made her first official appearance as the Duchess of Sussex.

The newly minted royal was still in full bridal mode, stepping out at Buckingham Palace in an off-white ensemble with pinkish undertones. She wore a rose taupe pencil dress by luxury brand Goat, featuring a paneled bodice, delicate waist seam and long sleeves trimmed with raw edges. (The dress, which is on sale at MatchesFashion.com, retails for $450.)

Markle elegantly paired the dress with a matching hat by famed milliner Philip Treacy and a clutch in the same hue by British brand Wilbur and Gussie. For shoes, the duchess went with Tamara Mellon’s asymmetrical leather blush pumps with a PVC upper.

Meghan Markle attends the Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday celebration at Buckingham Palace. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Joining her for the garden party — which honored Prince Charles’ 70th birthday — were the Prince of Wales himself, wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall and Markle’s husband, Prince Harry.

Although Prince Charles’ birthday is not until Nov. 14, the patronage event is the first in a series of celebrations that will take place throughout the year to commemorate those involved in his charities. It also falls on the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing; the event welcomed members of emergency services who were on the scene during the horrific terror attack that killed 22 people and injured hundreds.

L-R: Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan Duchess of Sussex CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The newlyweds, whose appearances today mark their first public engagement as a married couple, chose to celebrate the occasion before jetting off for their honeymoon.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

