Meghan Markle Debuts Baby Bump at British Fashion Awards and Honors Her Wedding Dress Designer

To everyone’s immense surprise, Meghan Markle made an appearance at the 2018 British Fashion Awards on Monday night in London, skipping the red carpet entirely and gracing the stage to present the British Womenswear Designer of the Year Award to her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy. Markle cradled her growing bump onstage in a one-shoulder black column (presumed to be a Givenchy design) that hugged her every curve.

At the awards ceremony, which saw a slew of celebrities including a scantily clad Kendall Jenner in a see-through Julien Macdonald design and Kaia Gerber in a cut-out fringed gown, Waight Keller thanked the Duchess of Sussex in her speech. “This woman is so amazing. I got to know Meghan on such a personal level,” she said. “To have someone like that trust you on such a personal moment in their life … I can’t thank you enough because it was the most beautiful moment.”

Waight Keller was the genius behind the custom long-sleeve wedding gown that Markle wore to wed Prince Harry on May 19. And ever since, the two have maintained a close relationship — the duchess often turns to Givenchy for dresses and accessories for her many royal appearances.

