Meghan Markle Shakes Up Duchess Style Rules in Sleeveless, Figure-Hugging Dress With Nude Manolos

In the royal outings following her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kept to a muted palette of off-white, beige and light pink ensembles that signaled her freshly adopted bridal mode.

Now that she’s eased into her role as the Duchess of Sussex, Markle seems to be gaining sartorial confidence, wearing her most vibrant look to date since tying the knot on May 19.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the "Your Commonwealth" Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

At the “Your Commonwealth” Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House in London, the new royal opted for a canary yellow sheath dress by Brandon Maxwell, which broke duchess style norms with its sleeveless cut and figure-hugging silhouette. (Her choice of an American designer one day after the July 4 holiday must also be noted.)

The sunny option seemed to channel an outfit from the late Princess Diana, who wore an equally bright dress during her visit to Alice Springs, Australia, with Prince Charles in March 1983. It also calls to mind the vivid hues donned on the regular by Queen Elizabeth.

Meghan Markle wears nude Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Prince Harry wears dark dress shoes and Meghan Markle wears Manolo Blahnik's nude BB pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Markle paired her summer-friendly getup with her go-to heels: Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps. The signature shoe in nude suede features a pointed toe with a spin high heel and was named after French star Brigitte Bardot, who served as the footwear designer’s muse when he created the first iteration of the BB in 2008.

“It is a great honor and joy to have my shoes worn by such a beautiful young lady,” Blahnik previously shared with FN. “Meghan is well on her way to becoming a style icon of the 21st century.”

