Meghan Markle’s Dress is by One of Lady Gaga’s Favorite Designers

Today, Tuesday, day two of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tour of Australia, closed with a reception at Sydney’s Admiralty House. FYI, in case you’re confused, Australia has various timezones, but Sydney is 12 hours ahead of New York.

She changed for the occasion into a khaki green shirt dress by American designer Brandon Maxwell. A stealth luxury piece if ever we saw one, it may look deceptively simple and unassuming but retails for $2555.

Just for the record, Maxwell, who launched his own label in 2015, actually rose to fame styling Lady Gaga and remains one of the star’s favorite designers. The LVMH Prize finalist has also just been announced as one of the judges on this year’s Project Runway.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also met Australian Singer Missy Higgins who attended the reception with her own baby, called Lunar, which is nine weeks old.

Meghan Markle coos over a baby at the reception at Sydney’s plush Admiralty House venue. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Earlier today, Markle wore a sheath dress by Australian designer Karen Gee as she and husband Prince Harry were greeted by the Governor-General of Australia, Peter Cosgrove.

The duchess already received her first baby gift at the Cosgrove’s residence — a pair of baby Ugg boots and a kangaroo toy. Now U.S. based and owned, Ugg started life as an Australian surf brand. Some of the day’s other activities included a visit to the zoo and a dance rehearsal.