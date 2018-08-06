Everyone’s Talking About Meghan Markle’s Latest Royal Fashion Faux Pas

Meghan Markle arrives to The St. Mary the Virgin Church on her birthday.

Meghan Markle has people talking about her head-turning style again after she made another royal fashion faux pas this weekend while supporting Prince Harry at his good friend’s wedding in England. The newly minted Duchess of Sussex, who spent her 37th birthday celebrating the marriage of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks Saturday, donned a navy belted Club Monaco frock featuring a multicolored skirt paired with her favorite Aquazzura Deneuve bow pumps, which she’s worn on numerous occasions this summer.

Twitter users were quick to note issues with her wedding outfit though — namely, the overall dark color palette and the fact that her black lace bra made a peekaboo appearance when the top button of her dress came undone. “Meghan stepped out in dark-colour like someone attending a funeral, and did she deliberately flaunt her bra for the camera?” someone wrote.

Meghan Markle shows off some of her lacy black bra. CREDIT: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, another user quipped: “I see London, I see France, I see Meghan’s …well, not underpants but just as embarrassing a moment. I suppose the good news is that she did wear a lovely lace bra.”

OH MY GOD MEGHAN MARKLE WEARS A BRA?! GOODNESS GRACIOUS. I AM SHOCKED I TELL YOU. SHOCKED. #MeganMarkle #Royals — James Pace (@J_PaceYourself) August 5, 2018

“Oh my god Meghan Markle wears a bra?! Goodness gracious. I am shocked I tell you. Shocked,” another user joked.

Meghan Markle wearing a Club Monaco dress with Aquazzura Deneuve bow pumps. CREDIT: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Markle also sported a black Philip Treacy spring 2018 Oc471 fascinator hat, round Linda Farrow Lfl512 sunglasses, a Shaun Leane Signature Tusk bracelet and a black straw Kayu Anna clutch bag.

