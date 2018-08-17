Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon & More Celebs Wear the Bow Shoe Trend

The bow shoe trend is in full force right now and will continue into spring ’19. The embellished style was seen on the runways for resort from brands including Gucci, No.1 and Delpozo.

Designer and influencer Alexa Chung showcased her resort ’19 collection, which also included playful bow shoes featuring red leather block heels and ultrafeminine stiletto strappy sandals.

Chung is fan of wearing bow shoes herself; she was seen on the red carpet in a pair of double-bow heeled mules by Christian Louboutin in June.

Alexa Chung wearing Chanel. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Another celebrity fan of the trend is Reese Witherspoon. Whether she’s out on the town or walking a red carpet, the actress loves the whimsical style. She even features the bow detailing on many of her clothing designs from her Southern-inspired brand, Draper James.

Witherspoon recently attended the launch celebration of the “Shine On With Reese” video series from her production company, Hello Sunshine. She wore Jimmy Choo black and gold bow Kelley pumps for the occasion.

Reese Witherspoon's Jimmy Choo shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Aquazzura is yet another label making shoe designs with bow adornments, which Meghan Markle happens to be a fan of.

The Duchess of Sussex has worn its Deneuve pointy-toe bow pumps multiple times. Markle has been spotting wearing the black colorway of the shoe as well as the tan iteration during her royal duties.

Meghan Markle, wearing Aquazzura heels, and Prince Harry at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in England. CREDIT: David Hartley/Shutterstock

