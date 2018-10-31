Prince Harry Lends Meghan Markle His Jacket, Proves Chivalry Isn’t Dead

Prince Harry can’t have his pregnant wife cold, so naturally he gave Meghan Markle his jacket to wear during their stroll through the Redwoods Treewalk in the New Zealand lake town of Rotorua today.

The pair — who walked hand-in-hand as they took in 117-year-old Redwood trees and crossed a suspension bridge — both dressed in black, with Prince Harry sporting just a button-down shirt paired with khaki pants and brown lace-up shoes. Meanwhile, the 37-year-old former “Suits” star bundled up in Prince Harry’s black Norrona Oslo down coat, which she wore over a blue shirt with black skinny jeans and black flats.

Meghan Markle sports Prince Harry’s black Norrona Oslo down jacket with black skinny jeans. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle showed off a pair of her go-to favorite slippers courtesy of San Francisco-based brand Birdies. The style, which she once posed in for Instagram when she still used the social media platform, features a plush black vegan velvet upper, a no-slip rubber sole for ideal inside-outside wear and cozy faux shearling insoles. The exact Blackbird model she’s wearing is unavailable but you can shop a similar version here.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stroll hand-in-hand through the Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Meghan Markle sporting black vegan velvet Birdies slippers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

