Meghan Markle Hides Her Baby Bump in a Maxi Dress With Pippa Middleton-Approved Espadrilles

Meghan Markle took a cue from Pippa Middleton’s style book when she hit Sydney’s Bondi Beach with Prince Harry to meet with the local surfing community group, OneWave, during their Australian tour Friday.

The stylish mom-to-be nailed a beach-chic look with an olive green striped maxi dress, courtesy of Australian designer Martin Grant, that she paired with espadrille wedges from Castañer, which we’ve seen on the feet of Pippa Middleton.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at Bondi Beach in Australia on Oct 19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Once on the beach, the pregnant 37-year-old former “Suits” star, who wore her hair tied up in a casual ponytail for the outing, was spotted removing the $120 black canvas ankle-tie style dubbed the Carina to go barefoot. Both Markle and Prince Harry tossed their shoes to the side to meet with the founders of OneWave, an organization that raises awareness for mental health and well-being.

Meghan Markle on the beach wearing an olive green striped maxidress with several leis around her neck. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The duchess’ beachy look was complete with several colorful leis draped around her neck. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old prince complemented his wife in a blue button up tucked into khaki pants and gray slip-on shoes.

Meghan Markle goes to take off her Castañer Carina canvas espadrille wedges. CREDIT: Shutterstock

