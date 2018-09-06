Meghan Markle’s $950 Heels Are All Business in the Front and a Party in the Back

Following several all-black looks, Meghan Markle opted for a fresh, head-to-toe blue ensemble for the 100 Days to Peace music gala in London Thursday night.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was joined by her dapper husband, Prince Harry, stepped out for the event looking glamorous. The soiree recognized the centenary of the end of the first World War and raised money for charities supporting military veterans with mental health challenges. She sported a chic royal blue sleeveless dress by designer Jason Wu with Aquazzura slingbacks.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive walking hand-in-hand with the Duchess wearing Jason Wu. CREDIT: Splash

Aquazzura’s Portrait of a Lady pumps boasts a crystal-adorned slingback ankle strap silhouette and a classic pointed toe. The eye-catching style, which retails for nearly $1,000, also comes with a stiletto heel more than 4 inches high.

Meghan Markle dressed in Canadian designer Jason Wu and Aquazzura Portrait of a Lady pumps. CREDIT: Splash

The actress-turned-royal accessorized with a simple navy clutch purse while Prince Harry complemented her look by wearing a navy suit and dark lace-up shoes.

A closer look at Markle’s navy crystal-embellished Aquazzura Portrait of a Lady pumps. CREDIT: Splash

