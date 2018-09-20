Meghan Markle Hosts Palace Party in Classic Pumps Made to Flaunt Toe Cleavage

Meghan Markle had a big day today as the Duchess of Sussex, hosting a party at Kensington Palace celebrating the launch of the special charity cookbook “Together: Our Community Cookbook” she helped create with women from the Hubb Community Kitchen in West London in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

For the occasion, in which her mom Doria Ragland and husband Prince Harry both attended to show their support, the Duchess of Sussex chose a chic look that included a sleeveless black turtleneck paired with a flowy black Misha Nonoo Saturday skirt and classic pointy black pumps by one of her go-to shoe labels, Sarah Flint.

Meghan Markle hosts a palace party with mom Doria Ragland and Prince Harry by her side. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The New York-based shoe designer took to Instagram to confirm that the 37-year-old former actress was wearing her Jay pumps featuring a black suede finish, extra padding for comfort and a V-shaped vamp — revealing just a bit of toe cleavage. Markle also donned a vibrant blue Smythe coat, which retails for $1,195 and is made in Canada, where she used to have a home.

Meghan Markle wearing a blue Smythe coat, a Misha Nonoo Saturday skirt and Sarah Flint Jay pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Ragland dressed in a head-to-toe neutral-toned look complete with nude leather ankle-strap pumps complete with a rounded toe and a chunky block heel.

Meghan Markle’s mom Doria Ragland wearing CREDIT: Shutterstock

