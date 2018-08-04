Meghan Markle Turns 37: A Look at Her Best Duchess Style Moments

There’s no denying that this has been the wildest, most world-changing year of Meghan Markle’s life. Since the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry, all eyes have been on the pair, but more pointedly, the former “Suits” actress and her sense of style. Now, with today marking the newly minted duchess’ 37th birthday, FN rounded up our picks of her best looks this summer.

Last week, while attending the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Club with Prince Harry, Markle showed off a denim belted frock courtesy of Carolina Herrera’s resort ’19 collection and her go-to heels, Aquazurra’s Deneuve pumps featuring a nude suede finish. The silhouette comes with a pointed toe, cut-out detail and a back tie fastening. The Duchess of Sussex expertly accessorized this look with Tom Ford sunglasses, a J.crew Rattan straw clutch bag and blue Birks Bee Topaz stud earrings.

Meghan Markle attends the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in England. CREDIT: David Hartley/Shutterstock

On July 17, Markle stepped out with Prince Harry for the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition, held at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in the Southbank Center of London sporting a House of Nonie nude sleeveless trench dress from the ready-to-wear label’s spring ’18 collection paired with coordinating Dior Essence pumps. She polished things off with Birks Bee white quartz stud earrings and a nude leather Mulberry Clifton clutch bag.

Markle wearing a Nonie Trench dress and matching nude pumps. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The week prior, the California-born duchess donned a chic black Emilia Wickstead Bespoke Cloque dress and matching black suede Aquazzura Deneuve bow-embellished pumps. Markle added Birks Muse citrine and diamond drop earrings and a black satin Givenchy clutch back to complete her look.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a reception at Glencairn, the residence of Robin Barnett, the British ambassador to Ireland. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

