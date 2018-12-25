Meghan Markle’s Most Talked-About Looks of 2018

Her name covered all the major headlines this year as did every bit of her wardrobe.

After becoming the Duchess of Sussex in May, Meghan Markle went from being the leading actress in “Suits” to the leading lady in Prince Harry’s life and the world couldn’t get enough of her style. Whether it was her custom Givenchy wedding gown or the one-shoulder design she wore for her surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards (another Claire Waight Keller creation), she adjusted to the dress codes of the royal court with aplomb — and she still managed to make head-turning statements along the way.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at their royal wedding. CREDIT: Andrew Matthews/Shutterstock

She wore not one, but two elegant designer dresses on the day she tied the knot with her prince. After the ceremony, Markle slipped into a bespoke Stella McCartney halter dress in crepe silk. She paired it with Aquazzura pumps, a brand she has worn frequently since joining the royal family.

Meghan Markle in Stella McCartney and Prince Harry. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her duties as a duchess have been fairly nonstop, even when the news broke that the couple was expecting their first child. She has since continued to travel the world with an array of cocktail and evening dresses, chic coats and sensible pumps. While with Harry in New Zealand in October, she opted for a plaid trench by Karen Walker, a black dress from Asos and pumps from Sarah Flint.

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arriving in Wellington airport, New Zealand. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Markle has also proven she knows how to go casual as well. She chose Veja sneakers for the Invictus Games in Sydney two months ago, bringing the sustainable brand a heap of attention. When images of Markle in the V-10 leather trainers sprung up, the label’s Instagram “broke down,” receiving thousands of likes and comments, according to the company (the photo with Markle garnered over 20,000 likes alone).

Meghan Markle wears Veja sneakers in Sydney. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Virtually every one of her looks has been documented and these moments only scratch the surface.

To see more of her best looks of the year, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Flaunts Her Growing Bump in a Floral Dress & Her Favorite 4-Inch Aquazzura Pumps

Meghan Markle Debuts Baby Bump at British Fashion Awards and Honors Her Wedding Dress Designer

The Royals Love These 5 Sneaker Brands