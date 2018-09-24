See Meghan Markle Play Basketball in Pumps

Meghan Markle made a sporty-chic statement today, attending the Coach Core Awards alongside Prince Harry in Loughborough, England, where she ended up playing basketball in pumps.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of classic pointy-toed black suede stilettos that seamlessly pulled together her sleek look — composed of a navy top featuring a belted waist, long sleeves and an asymmetrical hem courtesy of Oscar de la Renta as well as $800 black Altuzarra Serge stretch-jersey flared pants.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Like sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the 37-year-old former “Suits” actress isn’t afraid to recycle items already in her closet.

Markle showed off the same wide-leg trousers with a matching blazer from the New York-based luxury designer at the WellChild Awards earlier this month. It’s also likely that she’s sporting the same Aquazurra pumps — the brand’s Simply Irresistible heels that retail for nearly $600.

Meghan Markle wearing Altuzarra pants with an Oscar de la Renta top. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Prince Harry complemented his wife’s ensemble in a black jacket and tailored pants with a vibrant shirt and dapper brown lace-up shoes.

Coach Core, an apprenticeship program that trains young people to become sport coaches while encouraging the next generation of athletes, was launched in 2012 by the Royal Foundation, the charity organization led by Harry, Meghan, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

