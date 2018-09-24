Sign up for our newsletter today!

See Meghan Markle Play Basketball in Pumps

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
duchess meghan markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2017.
Meghan Markle in 2017.
Meghan Markle in 2016.
Meghan Markle in 2016.
View Gallery 22 Images

Meghan Markle made a sporty-chic statement today, attending the Coach Core Awards alongside Prince Harry in Loughborough, England, where she ended up playing basketball in pumps.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of classic pointy-toed black suede stilettos that seamlessly pulled together her sleek look — composed of a navy top featuring a belted waist, long sleeves and an asymmetrical hem courtesy of Oscar de la Renta as well as $800 black Altuzarra Serge stretch-jersey flared pants.

prince harry and meghan markle, coach core awards
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Like sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the 37-year-old former “Suits” actress isn’t afraid to recycle items already in her closet.

Markle showed off the same wide-leg trousers with a matching blazer from the New York-based luxury designer at the WellChild Awards earlier this month. It’s also likely that she’s sporting the same Aquazurra pumps — the brand’s Simply Irresistible heels that retail for nearly $600.

meghan markle, coach core awards
Meghan Markle wearing Altuzarra pants with an Oscar de la Renta top.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Prince Harry complemented his wife’s ensemble in a black jacket and tailored pants with a vibrant shirt and dapper brown lace-up shoes.

Coach Core, an apprenticeship program that trains young people to become sport coaches while encouraging the next generation of athletes, was launched in 2012 by the Royal Foundation, the charity organization led by Harry, Meghan, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Click through the gallery to see some of Meghan Markle’s most stylish shoe moments.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Hosts Palace Party in Classic Pumps Made to Flaunt Toe Cleavage

Meghan Markle’s $950 Heels Are All Business in the Front and a Party in the Back

Meghan Markle Spent Her Birthday at a Wedding, Wearing One of Her Favorite Pumps

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad