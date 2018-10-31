Meghan Markle Kicks Off Her Heels, Goes Barefoot at Traditional Māori Ceremony in New Zealand

Meghan Markle, alongside Prince Harry, went from rocking her favorite Manolo Blahnik pumps to going barefoot during a formal pōwhiri, a traditional Māori welcoming ceremony on Wednesday, the final day of appearances in New Zealand before heading back to London.

Visiting Te Papaiouru Marae in Rotorua for the pōwhiri and luncheon in their honor, the mom-to-be showed off a slight burgeoning baby belly in a fitted navy Stella McCartney frock with three-quarter length sleeves. Her look was complemented by a traditional New Zealand jade necklace and an ornate robe adorned with feathers, which both she and Prince Harry were given upon their arrival on Saturday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a powhiri and luncheon at the Te Papaiouru Marae in Rotorua. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 37-year-old duchess, who wore her hair in a simple updo, pulled things together with her go-to-favorite navy suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps boasting a classic pointy-toed silhouette. She’s recycled the sleek heels four times now during her first royal tour alongside Prince Harry.

At some point during the ceremony, Markle, as well as others removed their shoes to go barefoot.

Meghan Markle goes barefoot during a powhiri and luncheon at the Te Papaiouru Marae in Rotorua. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meghan Markle goes barefoot. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

