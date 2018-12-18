Meghan Markle Flaunts Her Growing Bump in a Floral Dress & Her Favorite 4-Inch Aquazzura Pumps

Meghan Markle looked stylish in a floral dress and her beloved Aquazzura Deneuve pumps as she stepped out to Brinsworth House in London today.

The former “Suits” star has taken on a reduced engagement load in recent weeks in light of her pregnancy, and her growing baby bump was on full display as she visited the nursing home, which is part of the Royal Variety Charity.

Meghan Markle steps out to Brinsworth House in London on Dec. 18. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The 37-year-old wore a gray floral-print Brock Collection dress with ruched cap sleeves and a square neckline. The taffeta dress retails for $1,480.

Markle went with a trusted pair of shoes, sporting an Aquazzura style she has worn for several other engagements. The stylish pumps feature a flirty bow at the ankle and a cut-out detailing at the heel. The shoes have a 4-inch stiletto heel and retail for $750.

A closer look at Markle’s Aquazzura heels. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Markle wore a long gray coat by Soia & Kyo over her dress as she entered and exited the building, staying warm in the London chill. She carried a tan clutch to complete her look.

Meghan Markle exiting Brinsworth House. CREDIT: DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Sussex, who is due in the spring, joked with staff that she was “very pregnant today” when asked how she was feeling.

Inside the nursing home, Markle assisted with Christmas decorations, giving her a chance to put her strong calligraphy skills to use. She also met with some of the residents.

#Meghan also helped make Christmas decorations with the residents at @RoyalVariety Brinsworth House. In her lovely calligraphy handwriting, wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/FCRVg97dz1 — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) December 18, 2018

