Meghan Markle’s Shoe Scorecard: The Australian Tour Edition

Like us regular folk, Meghan Markle has her own share of wardrobe staples.

The Duchess of Sussex has often recycled her favorite pairs of footwear, including Manolo Blahnik’s classic BB pumps and Aquazzura’s ultrafeminine Deneuve heels.

As she embarks on her royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry, the 37-year-old continues to stick to her tried-and-true designers — with a number of new additions.

Here, FN tallies all the shoes Markle has worn during her visit down under.

J.Crew: 1 appearance

The duchess was photographed in J.Crew’s Sadie ankle boots upon arriving at Dubbo Airport. The everyday shoes come in black with a short chunky heel and suede finish, and they, surprisingly, hold up in inclement weather, as we saw when Markle and her husband weathered a downpour in New South Wales later in the day.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit the Royal Flying Doctor Service at Dubbo Airport. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tamara Mellon: 1 appearance

For a reception at Sydney’s Admiralty House, Markle chose nude pumps to go with her khaki green shirtdress by Brandon Maxwell. Designed by Tamara Mellon, the all-leather heels gave her a boost of more than four inches and allowed her dress to take center stage.

Meghan Markle attends an afternoon reception hosted by the Governor-General and Lady Cosgrove at Admiralty House in Sydney. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rothy’s: 1 appearance

The former actress swapped her heels for a pair of black flats by Rothy’s during the first day of her Australia visit. The pointed-toe shoes offered comfort on a day jam-packed with royal engagements, including a trip to Sydney’s Taronga Zoo.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry depart following a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Stuart Weitzman: 1 appearance

Effortlessly coordinating with her trench coat, Stuart Weitzman’s Legend pumps come in a similarly neutral hue of hazel beige. They also boast a pointed toe and a deep vamp that accentuated Markle’s arch.

Meghan Markle is greeted by crowds on the first day of her royal tour of Australia. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sarah Flint: 1 appearance

Although not visible in paparazzi imagery, the duchess was said to have worn go-to brand Sarah Flint for her highly anticipated arrival.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at Sydney Airport. CREDIT: Splash News

This list will be updated as Meghan Duchess of Sussex continues her tour of Australia.

Want more?

What to Expect From Meghan Markle’s Maternity Style

What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Baby Could Mean for the Kids’ Market

5 Outfits Meghan Markle Wore That Hinted at Her Pregnancy