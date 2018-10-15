Meghan Markle Arrives in Australia Wearing Heels From One of Her Favorite Shoe Designers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially kicked off their first major trip abroad in Sydney, Australia — and the Duchess of Sussex stepped off the plane in style on Monday morning after a long flight from London.

While photographers captured few head-to-toe looks of Markle, “Meghan’s Mirror” reports she is donning comfortable pumps from one of her go-to shoe designers — Sarah Flint. The duchess also is wearing a black and maroon coat she previously put on for an Invictus Games photo opp.

Meghan Markle wore a black and maroon coat and Sarah Flint pumps to arrive in Australia. CREDIT: Splash News It’s been a whirlwind few days for the newlyweds, who attended the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Friday in Windsor, England. For that occasion, Markle teamed her Givenchy coat dress with matching navy pumps by Manolo Blahnik and a fascinator hat by Noel Stewart.

Meghan Markle wore Givenchy to Princess Eugenie’s wedding. CREDIT: Shutterstock It’s only been a few weeks since Markle was last spotted in Sarah Flint. On Sept. 20, Markle hosted a party at Kensington Palace celebrating the launch of the special charity cookbook “Together: Our Community Cookbook.” She teamed with women from the Hubb Community Kitchen in West London for the initiative — in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

For that appearance, Markle chose a look that included a sleeveless black turtleneck paired with a black Misha Nonoo Saturday skirt and classic pointy black pumps from Flint.